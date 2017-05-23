PiS with lead over opposition – Kantar Public poll

According to the latest poll by Kantar Public, if elections took place this Sunday, 35 percent of Poles would vote for ruling Law and Justice (PiS), while 21 percent would vote for Civic Platform (PO). PiS support declined by 3 percent, while PO’s increased by 2 percent. Other parties that would get into parliament include…



