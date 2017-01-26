PKN Orlen lays out capital expenditure plans for 2017

PKN Orlen, which operates six refineries in Poland, Lithuania and the Czech Republic and also conducts mining operations in Canada, will increase its capital expenditures in 2017, in comparison to 2016, the company said in a press statement on Thursday. It will invest PLN 3.3 billion in development and 2.2 billion for maintenance and adjustments…
Related Posts
-
PKN Orlen EBITDA at PLN 9.4 billion, CAP...January 24, 2017
-
PKN Orlen Group releases investment stra...December 16, 2016
-
PKN Orlen buys 1 mln oil barrels from Ir...December 14, 2016
-
Orlen using new technology to minimize h...December 1, 2016