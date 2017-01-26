PKN Orlen lays out capital expenditure plans for 2017

January 26, 2017 Poland AM

PKN Orlen, which operates six refineries in Poland, Lithuania and the Czech Republic and also conducts mining operations in Canada, will increase its capital expenditures in 2017, in comparison to 2016, the company said in a press statement on Thursday. It will invest PLN 3.3 billion in development and 2.2 billion for maintenance and adjustments…

