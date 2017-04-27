PKN Orlen posts PLN 1.92 bln attrib. net profit in Q1

April 27, 2017 Poland AM

WSE-listed fuel giant PKN Orlen had with a PLN 1.92 billion attributable net profit in Q1, up from PLN 337 million y/y. EBIDTA amounted to PLN 2.84 billion, compared to PLN 1 billion the year before. Revenue stood at PLN 2.27 billion compared to PLN 478 million result in Q1 last year. EBITDA earnings on…

This content is for Silver 6 months, Gold 1 Year and Bronze 2 weeks members only.
Log In Buy Subscription
Pin It

Related Posts