PKN Orlen posts PLN 1.92 bln attrib. net profit in Q1

WSE-listed fuel giant PKN Orlen had with a PLN 1.92 billion attributable net profit in Q1, up from PLN 337 million y/y. EBIDTA amounted to PLN 2.84 billion, compared to PLN 1 billion the year before. Revenue stood at PLN 2.27 billion compared to PLN 478 million result in Q1 last year. EBITDA earnings on…
