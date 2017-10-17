PKO acquires 450k shares in Bank Pocztowy

Poland’s largest lender PKO BP has signed an agreement to acquire 453,630 C-series shares of Bank Pocztowy in the latter’s private subscription shares issue. Poland’s national postal services provider will acquire 1,360,890 shares of the bank. The issue will raise Bank Pocztowy’s share capital by PLN 18.145 million. The share price has been set at…
