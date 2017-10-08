PKO BP bank to issue up to CHF 350 mln in eurobonds

WSE-listed bank PKO BP, will issue Eurobonds worth up to CHF 350 million, under its current €3 billion euro medium term note (EMTN) program. “The decision to go ahead with the Eurobond issue will depend on market conditions,” the company said in a market filing. The papers will mature in 3 to 4 years from…
Related Posts
-
PKO BP to buy KBC TFI mutual fund...September 10, 2017
-
PKO BP to prematurely buy back PLN 1.6 b...August 30, 2017
-
PKO BP Q2 profit slightly down...August 28, 2017
-
PKO BP sells PLN 1.7 bln subordinated bo...August 23, 2017