PKO BP bank to issue up to CHF 350 mln in eurobonds

October 8, 2017 Poland AM

WSE-listed bank PKO BP, will issue Eurobonds worth up to CHF 350 million, under its current €3 billion euro medium term note (EMTN) program. “The decision to go ahead with the Eurobond issue will depend on market conditions,” the company said in a market filing. The papers will mature in 3 to 4 years from…

