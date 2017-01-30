PKO BP considering opening London branch

January 30, 2017 Poland AM

  PKO Polish Bank is considering opening a branch or representative office in London, CEO Zbigniew Jagiełło announced. The final decision is to be made within a few months. “Yes, we are considering opening a PKO BP facility in London. Will it be a branch or a representative office? That we do not yet know,” said…

This content is for Silver 6 months, Gold 1 Year and Bronze 2 weeks members only.
Log In Buy Subscription
Pin It

Related Posts