PKO BP opens second foreign corporate branch

April 3, 2017 Poland AM

WSE-listed lender PKO BP opened a corporate banking branch Prague, making it its second such branch after Frankfurt. The Czech division will service both Polish and Czech clients. “We want to be their first choice partner on the foreign markets, as we are in Poland. The most important keys of success of the new foreign…

