PKO BP opens second foreign corporate branch

WSE-listed lender PKO BP opened a corporate banking branch Prague, making it its second such branch after Frankfurt. The Czech division will service both Polish and Czech clients. “We want to be their first choice partner on the foreign markets, as we are in Poland. The most important keys of success of the new foreign…
Related Posts
-
KNF asks four banks to not pay out divid...March 12, 2017
-
PKO BP Q4 profit lower than expected. Mu...March 6, 2017
-
PKO BP considering opening London branch...January 30, 2017
-
PKO BP and PGNiG make deal on transactio...January 30, 2017