PKO BP Q4 profit lower than expected. Mulls acquisitions in Slovakia and Czechia

Poland’s largest lender PKO BP fell short of consensus expectations with PLN 593.3 million Q4 2016 attributable net profit. Analysts predicted a PLN 611 million. The Q4 figure was down by 23 percent q/q and 34 percent up y/y. For the whole 2016, the lender’s profit stood at PLN 2.874 billion, up by 10.1 percent…
