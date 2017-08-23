PKO BP sells PLN 1.7 bln subordinated bonds

August 23, 2017 Poland AM

WSE-listed lender PKO BP sold PLN 1.7 billion in subordinated 10-year bonds, with the paper priced at 155 bps above WIBOR 6M, the bank said in a market filing. PKO BP reserved a 5-year call option for the bonds. The bank will seek to float the bonds on the Catalyst market. Funds from the issue…

