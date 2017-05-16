PKO BP to issue PLN 1.7 bln bonds. Plans to buyback PLN 1.6 bln debt

May 16, 2017 Poland AM

Poland’s largest lender, WSE-listed PKO BP decided to buy back PLN 1.6 billion in bonds issued in 2012, to be refinanced with up to PLN 1.7 billion subordinated bonds with ten year maturity and a call option after 5 years, the bank said in a market filing. “The Bank has the right to redeem prematurely…

This content is for Silver 6 months, Gold 1 Year and Bronze 2 weeks members only.
Log In Buy Subscription
Pin It

Related Posts