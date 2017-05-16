PKO BP to issue PLN 1.7 bln bonds. Plans to buyback PLN 1.6 bln debt

Poland’s largest lender, WSE-listed PKO BP decided to buy back PLN 1.6 billion in bonds issued in 2012, to be refinanced with up to PLN 1.7 billion subordinated bonds with ten year maturity and a call option after 5 years, the bank said in a market filing. “The Bank has the right to redeem prematurely…
Related Posts
-
PKO BP opens second foreign corporate br...April 3, 2017
-
KNF asks four banks to not pay out divid...March 12, 2017
-
PKO BP Q4 profit lower than expected. Mu...March 6, 2017
-
PKO BP considering opening London branch...January 30, 2017