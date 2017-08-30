PKO BP to prematurely buy back PLN 1.6 bln of subordinated bonds

Poland’s biggest bank, WSE-listed PKO BP will buy back subordinated bonds worth PLN 1.6 billion before their maturity. The lender will execute its call option, which allows it to buy the papers in 5 years-time since they’ve been issued. PKO BP received the proper approval from the Financial Market Authority (KNF) for the buyback. The…
Related Posts
-
PKO BP Q2 profit slightly down...August 28, 2017
-
PKO BP sells PLN 1.7 bln subordinated bo...August 23, 2017
-
PKO BP issues €750 mln bonds...July 18, 2017
-
PKO BP plans €750 mln bond listing...July 9, 2017