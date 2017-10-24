PKO introduces instant bank transfers

October 24, 2017 Poland AM

Poland’s biggest lender PKO BP has introduced instant bank transfers Express Elixir to its clients. “The service allows for instantaneous transfers between banks, which means that funds appear in the recipient’s account within seconds. Over nine million clients can make instant transfers online and at the bank’s cash desks,” the lender stated. “Real time transfers…

