PKO places CHF 400 mln worth of bonds

PKO BP has placed its four-year eurobonds worth a total of CHF 400 million, with coupon rate of 0.300 percent (58 basis points above mid-SWAP). The bonds’ issue date is November 2. The bonds will mature in four years and interest wil be paid annually. The bank is applying for the bonds to be traded…
