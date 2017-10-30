PKO’s ZenCard eneters Finnish market with its fintech service

ZenCard, part of PKO BP, will launch its transactional marketing service on the Finnish market, in cooperation with Finland’s largest financial institution, OP Financial Group, an association of 180 banks, PKO stated. ZenCard emerged as one of four winners in the OP Smart Commerce competition organized by OP Financial Group in October. Some 100 companies…
