PKP Cargo with PLN 20.8 mln Q2 net profit

WSE-listed railway freight carrier PKP Cargo recorded a net profit of PLN 20.8 million in, compared with a net loss of PLN 128.5 million last year, the company said in its report. The company’s operating profit amounted to PLN 42.2 million, versus an operating loss of PLN 132.3 million in the same period last year….
