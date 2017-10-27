PKP Cargo’s market share above 50%

October 27, 2017 Poland AM

PKP Cargo’s market share in September in the cargo freight market reached 50.77 percent of the entire transport volume (calculated as the product of distance covered and cargo load) and 44.46 percent of the cargo load alone, the company stated, citing GUS data. In September, PKP Cargo transported 3.1 percent more load y/y, as well…

