PKP chooses Torpol for latest project worth PLN 149 million

January 27, 2017 Poland AM

Poland’s railroad operator PKP PLK has awarded a tender worth PLN 149 million to railroad and tram producer Torpol for revitalization of the Szczecinek–Runowo Pomorskie railway line, the company said in a press statement on Friday. “The terms of construction indicated in the submitted offer was set at 26 months from the commencement date, that…

This content is for Silver 6 months, Gold 1 Year and Bronze 2 weeks members only.
Log In Buy Subscription
Pin It

Related Posts