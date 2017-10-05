PKP Energetyka with PLN 3.2 bln CAPEX

October 5, 2017 Poland AM

Railway utility PKP Energetyka plans PLN 3.2 billion CAPEX for the 2017-2025 period, with PLN 1.65 billion to be spent by 2020, company’s CEO Wojciech Orzech said. “Without big investments, this company will not grow,” he explained. “Together with CVC fund [PKP Energetyka owner] we are working to secure funding for the development program,” he…

