PKP Intercity with PLN 47 mln profit in 2016

February 1, 2017 Poland AM

Polish state-owned passenger railway operator PKP Intercity posted a PLN 47 million profit in 2016, compared to a PLN 57 million loss the year before, the company announced in a market filing. Revenues increased by 24 percent o PLN 1.77 billion. Last year, the group had 38.5 million passengers, which was a 24 percent increase…

