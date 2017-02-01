PKP Intercity with PLN 47 mln profit in 2016

Polish state-owned passenger railway operator PKP Intercity posted a PLN 47 million profit in 2016, compared to a PLN 57 million loss the year before, the company announced in a market filing. Revenues increased by 24 percent o PLN 1.77 billion. Last year, the group had 38.5 million passengers, which was a 24 percent increase…
