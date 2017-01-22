PKP joins Strabag Rail to modernize projects in Rybnik

PORF publishes latest Warsaw office mark... The total modern office stock in Warsaw amounted to 5.045 million sqm at the end of last year, according to the latest report by the Polish Office Research Forum (PORF). In 2016, the office market in the city grew by a combined 407,000 sqm in 21 proj...

New apartment developments down by 1.4% ... Developers launched construction of 12,200 apartments in December 2016, 1.4 percent fewer y/y and 6.7 percent fewer m/m, GUS reported. The number of apartments handed over for use, however, increased in December, by 9.8 percent y/y and 17.4 percent m...

FM Logistic completes expansion project ... Logistics operator FM Logistic has added an additional 14,000 sqm to its distribution center in Błonie, near Warsaw, to a total of 68,000 sqm. The expansion cost PLN 29 million. The recently delivered facility offers storage space for pharmaceutics, ...

RED expanding Nowa Papiernia project in ... Developer RED Real Estate Development has launched the construction work on the second phase of its Nowa Papiernia residential project in downtown Wrocław, with builder Dorbud acting as the general contractor for the scheme. In this phase of the deve...