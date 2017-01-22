PKP joins Strabag Rail to modernize projects in Rybnik

The consortium of Traction PRKil, Strabag, Strabag Rail, Comsa and ZUE concluded a contract with PKP Polish Railways (PKP PLK) to modernize railway lines in Rybnik, according to a press release by the Strabag on Friday. The contract was reported to be worth PLN 459.7 million. Construction work, including resurfacing traffic control system improvements, will…
