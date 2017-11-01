PKP PLK announces PLN 200 mln tender for new railway line

Polish railway operator PKP PLK has announced a tender for preparing blueprints for a new railway line connecting Podłęże with Tymbark and Mszana Dolna. The value of the deal is over PLN 200 million, the highest amount earmarked for railway blueprint in the firm’s history, PKP PLK stated. The entire investment will be worth an…
