PKP PLK cancels PLN 330 mln tender which ZUE won

State-owned railway operator PKP PLK canceled the PLN 330 million tender won by WSE-listed railway infrastructure builder ZUE. The reason given for the cancellation was an accounting error made by the investor. The tender concerned the route linking Chabówka with Zakopane….
