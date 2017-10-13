PKP PLK cancels PLN 330 mln tender which ZUE won

October 13, 2017 Poland AM

State-owned railway operator PKP PLK canceled the PLN 330 million tender won by WSE-listed railway infrastructure builder ZUE. The reason given for the cancellation was an accounting error made by the investor. The tender concerned the route linking Chabówka with Zakopane….

This content is for Silver 6 months, Gold 1 Year and Bronze 2 weeks members only.
Log In Buy Subscription
Pin It

Related Posts