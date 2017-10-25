PKP PLK wants to double speed in railway transport within five years

October 25, 2017

Polish railway operator PKP PLK plans investments that will double the speed in railway traffic within five years, the company’s CEO Ireneusz Marchel stated. “By 2030 we want to have at least 1,500 kilometers of tracks that will allow trains to reach velocity of between 200-250 kph. Right now we don’t have that speed,” he…

