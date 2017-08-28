PKP PLK with PLN 13 bln deals so far this year

The value of contracts signed so far this year by state-owned railway infrastructure operator PKP PLK reached PLN 13 billion, the company announced. The company plans to spend, starting from next year, over PLN 10 billion on railway infrastructure, with PLN 5.5 billion earmarked for this year. Earlier this year, PKP PLK CEO Ireneusz Merchel…
