PKP PLK with PLN 240 mln deal to modernize tracks in Lower Silesia

Polish Railways Operator PKP PLK has signed an agreement with the Lower Silesia Voivodship to refurbish the Wrocław-Świdnica and the Legnica-Dzierżoniów Śląski sections for a total of PLN 240 million. PLN 170 million of that sum will be provided by the 2014-2020 Regional Operational Programm for the Lower Silesia Voivodship….
