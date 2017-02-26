PKP PLK with PLN 5.5 bln CAPEX in ’17

Poland’s state-owned railway infrastructure operator PKP PLK will spend PLN 5.5 billion on railway investments in 2017, up from PLN 4.1 bln in 2016, company’s CEO Ireneusz Merchel said. “2016 was a year of reviewing the projects and launching tenders. We want 2017 to be the year of concluding tenders, signing deals and selecting contractors:…

