Platan mall in Zabrze to be extended

The Platan shopping center in Zabrze is going to be extended and modernized later this year, with Rockcastle, the owner of the mall, planning to launch construction work on the project toward the end of Q2 or at the beginning of Q3. The company is now in the process of selecting the general contractor for the planned scheme, said Dominik Piwek, head of marketing and PR at Rockcastle Poland. In an investment valued at approximately €40 million, Platan will get an additional 11,000 sqm of leasable space, which will allow the mall to accommodate around 30 new tenants. The shopping center will get a cinema, and its restaurant and parking areas will be extended. Opened for business in 2003, the Platan shopping center currently houses a total of almost 80 stores and points of service on its 31,000 sqm of space.