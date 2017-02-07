Platinium IV offices in Warsaw LEED-certified

The Platinium IV office building in Warsaw has been granted a LEED EBOM (for existing buildings) certificate for energy efficiency and environmental performance at the ‘Gold’ level. “Thanks to the close cooperation between the property manager, facility managers, owner and LEED consultants, Platinium Business Park IV was awarded with 67 points, more than 10 percent above the Gold level certification threshold of 60 points, which is a major success,” said Andrzej Gutowski, a senior associate, green building certification, at Colliers International, which conducted the certification process. “This is the second building at Platinium Business Park to have achieved a LEED Gold certificate, which reflects our commitment to both sustainability and occupier satisfaction,” commented Meike Feistkorn from Allianz Real Estate, the asset manager of the Platinium Business Park complex. Located at the intersection of ul. Domaniewska and ul. Wołoska in the Mokotów district of Warsaw, Platinium Businesses Park comprises five buildings and offers a total of 58,200 sqm of leasable space.