Play operator with PLN 1.58 bln revenue. IPO decision within months

P4, Play network mobile operator, had PLN 1.58 billion revenue, up by 9.6 percent y/y, and PLN 564 million EBITDA in Q1, a 20.8 percent y/y increase. At the end of March, Play had 14.3 million customers, down by 0.5 percent y/y, with 60.5 percent of them being regular subscribers, and the rest pre-paid customers….
Related Posts
-
P4 to use IPO proceeds to pay its debt...May 16, 2017
-
Play mulling IPOApril 23, 2017
-
Play with PLN 7 bln refinancing deal...March 8, 2017
-
Play with 12.5% y/y increase in revenue ...February 28, 2017