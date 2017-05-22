Play operator with PLN 1.58 bln revenue. IPO decision within months

May 22, 2017 Poland AM

P4, Play network mobile operator, had PLN 1.58 billion revenue, up by 9.6 percent y/y, and PLN 564 million EBITDA in Q1, a 20.8 percent y/y increase. At the end of March, Play had 14.3 million customers, down by 0.5 percent y/y, with 60.5 percent of them being regular subscribers, and the rest pre-paid customers….

