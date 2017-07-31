Play shares to be included in the FTE Global Equity indices

The shares of WSE-listed telecom Play Communications will be included in several FTSE Global Equity indices starting from August 3, FTSE said. “Following the initial public offering for Play Communications SA on Thursday 27 July 2017, Play Communications SA will be a fast entry to the FTSE Global Equity Index Series,” FTSE said in a…
