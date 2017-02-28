Play with 12.5% y/y increase in revenue in 2016

Mobile operator Play, increased its revenue for 2016 by 12.5 percent to PLN 6.1 billion and adjusted EBITDA by 14 percent to PLN 2.03 billion, its parent company P4 said in a market filing. Client count increased by 1.9 percent to 14.41 million, despite the negative impact of the pre-paid cards registration obligation, the company…
