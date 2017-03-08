Play with PLN 7 bln refinancing deal

Play mobile operator strikes has signed a PLN 7 billion deal with a group of financial institutions, the company said in a market filing. “The loan will be used to refinance the outstanding debt of the group and a revolving credit facility,” the statement read. The consortium includes Alior Bank, BZ WBK, BNP Paribas, DNB…
Related Posts
-
Play with 12.5% y/y increase in revenue ...February 28, 2017
-
Polish mobile operator Play calls off sa...October 7, 2016
-
UOKiK launches proceeding against Orange...September 26, 2016
-
Play’s LTE network available to 81...April 10, 2016