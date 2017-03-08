Play with PLN 7 bln refinancing deal

March 8, 2017 Poland AM

Play mobile operator strikes has signed a PLN 7 billion deal with a group of financial institutions, the company said in a market filing. “The loan will be used to refinance the outstanding debt of the group and a revolving credit facility,” the statement read. The consortium includes Alior Bank, BZ WBK, BNP Paribas, DNB…

