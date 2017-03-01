PlayWay acquires 60% stake in Imaginalis Games

WSE-listed mobile games developer PlayWay acquired 60 percent stake in its peer Imaginalis Games for PLN 350,400. The shares were sold by Dariusz Janczak who will keep the remaining 40 percent stake. “The invested funds will finance producing Imaginalis Games’ latest PC game Days of Yore,” the company said in a market filing. PlayWay acts…
