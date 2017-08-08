PlayWay takeovers Creative Octopus

WSE-listed game developer PlayWay signed a deal with the owners of Creative Octopus to takeover 50.01 percent of the company for PLN 250,000, the company said in a market filing. Creative Octopus will focus on creating five new development teams, and further developing its 911 Operator series of games. PlayWay, which debuted in the main…
