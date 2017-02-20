PLN 151 mln earmarked for land remediation

The National Fund for Environmental Protection and Water Management (NFOŚiGW) has earmarked PLN 151 million for the remediation of bio-degraded areas: PLN 82.5 million will be awarded as subsidies and PLN 68.5 million as loans. Local government units, public institutions, state-controlled companies, as well as firms and sole-proprietors are eligible to apply for the funds….
