PLN 17 billion went to families through 500 plus program

January 17, 2017 Poland AM

As a result of the government’s “Family 500 plus” program, 3.8 million children under 18 from 2.78 million families received more than PLN 17 billion in total up to December 2016, the head of the MRPiPS Elizabeth Rafalska said at a conference on Tuesday. Rafalska, at a joint conference with the Minister of digitization Anna…

