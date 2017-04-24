PM, president approval on the rise

PORF publishes Warsaw office market data... More than 84,000 sqm of office space was completed in Warsaw in the first quarter of this year, with all the new buildings delivered in the period being located outside the center of the city, according to the latest report by the Polish Office Resea...

7R Logistic launches two new projects in... Warehouse space developer 7R Logistic is now working on two new projects in southern Poland, which will be located in Bielsko-Biała and Siemianowice Śląskie. The Bielsko-Biała scheme, called Beskid Park, will comprise two buildings offering a total o...

Office pipeline in Wrocław to remain str... As much as 139,100 sqm of new office space was delivered to the Wrocław market in 2016. The result is 57 percent above the 2015 level and more than double to amount seen in 2014. The largest project completed last year was the first phase of Business... Office pipeline in Wrocław to remain str...

Golub acquires site for dormitory projec... A fund owned by the Golub GetHouse group has finalized the acquisition of the seven-story Telpod post-industrial building in the Zabłocie neighborhood of Kraków, which it plans to redevelop as a modern dormitory offering approximately 22,000 sqm of u...