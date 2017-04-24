PM, president approval on the rise

According to TNS Kantar poll, the approval ratings of the government, PM Beata Szydło, and President Andrzej Duda, have gone up in April. As many as 49 percent of the respondents approve President Andrzej Duda politics, while 42 percent disapprove. In March the figures stood at 44 and 45 percent respectively. PM Beata Szydło enjoys…
