PM Szydło defends govt’s economic development record so far

Mateusz Morawiecki

Prime Minister Beata Szydło will meet with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance and Development Mateusz Morawiecki in order to review ongoing economic development plans. “We will talk about the tasks under the plan for the responsible development,” announced Szydło during an interview with Polsat News and Radio Zet.

“We will talk of course about the plan for responsible development, but only [about] the specific tasks that the [Finance] Minister will implement this year. We need to ask him about […] the schedule of activities, the main concerns of industry, the economy,” she added.

Szydło added that the responsible development plan is already being implemented and that it is multi-dimensional. She emphasized that part of the plan is to rebuild industry, develop new technologies, [improve] the tax collection system and changing the ownershp strctutre of banks to have more Polish capital involved instead of foreign. The PM defended the controversial proposals regarding tax changes made by the government in 2016. “I do not define [them as] ill-prepared proposals. The discussion revolved unnecessarily around the single tax, [which perhaps] was presented too soon, but it is only natural that before it is introduced a solution, it must be discussed.”

The head of government stressed that, in 2017, there will be new investments and further activities in the industry. She added that after meeting with Morawiecki, she will go to Szczecin, where, at the shipyard, she will take part in the signing of an agreement on further investments. Morawiecki has recently returned from the World Economic Summit in Switzerland, where on Thursday and Friday he spoke to gatherings of other political and business leaders. In one of his speeches, he advocated that middle-income countries such as Poland can, by using new development strategies involving “localizing and focusing on promising pro-growth sectors, including both public and private sector endeavours”, take advantage of opportunities to innovate.