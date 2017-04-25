PM Szydło: I control PZU

Prime Minister Beata Szydło said at the press conference that she took a “direct control” over Poland’s biggest insurer PZU. “Supervision of the firm is conducted by me,” Szydło said. “I’ve determined that for the good of the firm it will be beneficial,” she added. The company as a financial institution, was previously supervised by…
Related Posts
-
PM Szydło opens Polish stand at Hannover...April 24, 2017
-
PM, president approval on the rise...April 24, 2017
-
PM Szydło opens Hannover Messe...April 23, 2017
-
PZU with new CEO. Changes to the supervi...April 13, 2017