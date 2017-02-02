PM Szydło: Poland’s energy strategy should be based on security

Speaking at the opening of a new power block of Elektrociepłownia Gorzów, Polish PM Beata Szydło said that the country’s energy strategy has to be based on three pillars – security, own and independent energy sources as well as competitiveness and modernization. “Energy security means that we want to be independent, we want to base…
Related Posts
-
Four energy firms sign memorandum to pur...January 30, 2017
-
Szydło looking to Merkel for help with ‘...January 30, 2017
-
Szydło: Polish-Latvian relations ‘import...January 27, 2017
-
Reforms to Higher Education proceeding a...January 25, 2017