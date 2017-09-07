PM Szydło: Polexit not an option

Polexit is not being considered, and will never be considered by the Polish government, PM Szydło said, during an annual meeting of Polish ambassadors. “I want to be very clear here: The government will never agree to talk or think about Poland leaving the European Union,” she said. Poland and the EU have been at…
