PM Szydło support falls

According to a poll conducted by Kantar Public, 45 percent of Poles support PM Beata Szydło policy, while 44 percent view them negatively. The number of Poles supporting the PM dropped by 3 percent since last month, while the number of negative opinions remained unchanged. The government’s activities continue to be viewed negatively, 50 percent…
