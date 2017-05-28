PM Szydło support falls

According to a poll conducted by Kantar Public, 45 percent of Poles support PM Beata Szydło policy, while 44 percent view them negatively. The number of Poles supporting the PM dropped by 3 percent since last month, while the number of negative opinions remained unchanged. The government’s activities continue to be viewed negatively, 50 percent…



Log In Buy Subscription This content is for Silver 6 months, Gold 1 Year and Bronze 2 weeks members only.