PMI down to 53.4 in October, manufacturing industry still going strong

Poland’s PMI inched down in October to 53.4 from 53.7 recorded in September, Markit stated. Market consensus saw the indicator at 53.9. “The slight decrease in October is the result of somewhat slower increase in industrial output, lower stockpiles and extended delivery times,” Markit commented. Its analysts also added that Poland’s manufacturing sector is still…
Related Posts
-
PMI grows to 53.7 points in September...October 2, 2017
-
PMI inches up to 52.5 points in August...September 3, 2017
-
PMI drops to 52.3 points in July...August 1, 2017
-
PMI grows to 53.1 points in June...July 3, 2017