PMI down to 53.4 in October, manufacturing industry still going strong

November 2, 2017 Poland AM

Poland’s PMI inched down in October to 53.4 from 53.7 recorded in September, Markit stated. Market consensus saw the indicator at 53.9. “The slight decrease in October is the result of somewhat slower increase in industrial output, lower stockpiles and extended delivery times,” Markit commented. Its analysts also added that Poland’s manufacturing sector is still…

This content is for Silver 6 months, Gold 1 Year and Bronze 2 weeks members only.
Log In Buy Subscription
Pin It

Related Posts