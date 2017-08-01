PMI drops to 52.3 points in July

The Purchasing Managers Index for Poland in July has dropped to 52.3 points, from 53.1 points in June. The market consensus was 53.2 points.

“The latest survey indicated the slowest overall growth in the Polish manufacturing sector in eight months. Moderate growth in production, new orders and employment all contributed towards July’s

result. Input cost inflation for firms operating in the Polish manufacturing sector continued to ease during the latest survey, but remained sharp overall. Part of the increase in raw materials costs was passed on to customers, with output prices rising solidly,” Markit said.

The headline Markit Poland Manufacturing PMI is a composite single-figure indicator of manufacturing performance. It is derived from indicators for new orders, output, employment, suppliers’ delivery times and stocks of purchases. Any figure greater than 50.0 indicates an overall improvement of the sector.