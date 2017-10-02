PMI grows to 53.7 points in September

The Purchasing Managers Index for Poland in September has increased to 53.7 points, from 52.5 points in August. The market consensus was 53.2 points.

“The main positive impact on the PMI in September was a sharper expansion in new work. New business has risen continuously since November 2016, and the latest increase was the strongest for 31 months. Contributing to the overall growth of new work was the fastest rise in new export orders since January. Stronger output growth also supported the uptick in the PMI in September. The rate of expansion in production accelerated to the fastest since April, and extended the current sequence of growth to 14 months,” Markit said.

The headline Markit Poland Manufacturing PMI is a composite single-figure indicator of manufacturing performance. It is derived from indicators for new orders, output, employment, suppliers’ delivery times and stocks of purchases. Any figure greater than 50 indicates an overall improvement of the sector.