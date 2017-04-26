PO ahead of PiS for the first time in two years – poll

April 26, 2017 Poland AM

According to the latest poll by Kantar Millward Brown, if elections took place this Sunday, 31 percent of Poles would support Civic Platform (PO), while 29 percent would vote for the ruling Law and Justice (PiS) grouping. This is a first time in two years, when PO is ahead of PiS in an opinion poll….

