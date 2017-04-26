PO ahead of PiS for the first time in two years – poll

According to the latest poll by Kantar Millward Brown, if elections took place this Sunday, 31 percent of Poles would support Civic Platform (PO), while 29 percent would vote for the ruling Law and Justice (PiS) grouping. This is a first time in two years, when PO is ahead of PiS in an opinion poll….
Related Posts
-
Cabinet reshuffle before summer holidays...April 24, 2017
-
PiS doubles its lead over PO in the late...April 20, 2017
-
Four Nowoczesna MPs joins POApril 12, 2017
-
PiS supports down, PO up, according to t...March 1, 2017