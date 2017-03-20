PO closing the gap on PiS – IBRiS poll

According to the latest IBRiS poll, conducted for the Rzeczpospolita daily, the ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party would enjoy 29 percent support (down by 5 percentage points), while CIvic Platform (PO) support reached 27 percent (up by 10 pp). Support for Nowoczesna remained unchanged at 9 percent. Other parties that would exceed the 5…
