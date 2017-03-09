PO with big increase, Nowoczesna with huge drop – Millward Brown poll

Echo Polska Properties with €3.14 profit... Echo Properties Polska (EPP), REIT-like investment vehicle minority owned by WSE-listed Echo Investment, had a €3.14 profit per share in the last four months of 2016.

Pradera launches European retail parks f... Retail property fund and asset manager Pradera has announced the first closing of the Pradera European Retail Parks fund, which, in a €900 million transaction agreed with IKEA Centres, is to acquire a total of 25 retail parks located next to IKEA sto...

Cornerstone laid for Mennica Legacy Towe... Developer Golub GetHouse has held a cornerstone-laying ceremony at the construction site of the Mennica Legacy Tower office project, which it is currently developing, in cooperation with Mennica Polska, in the Wola district of Warsaw. Builder Warbud ...

New Holiday Inn hotel planned for Warsaw... Hotel company InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG) has revealed that a new Holiday Inn-branded hospitality project is to be developed near the Warsaw West railway station in the Polish capital. Developer Capital Park will be the investor of the scheme...