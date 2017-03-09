PO with big increase, Nowoczesna with huge drop – Millward Brown poll

March 9, 2017 Poland AM

According to the latest Millward Brown poll, Civic Platform (PO) enjoys 24 percent support, up by 9 percentage points, while other opposition party, Nowoczesna had a significant 13 percentage point drop to 11 percent. Law and Justice (PiS) remains the leader with 33 percent support (down by 1 pp). The only other party that would…

