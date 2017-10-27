Poczta Polska’s click-and-collect network sees 30% more traffic in Jan-Sep

The number of parcels collected from state-owned postal services operator Poczta Polska’s network of parcel collection points has increased by 30 percent between January and December, which is higher than the market growth rate, Poczta Polska stated. “Poczta Polska, aside from ‘door-to-door’ courier deliveries also offers the click-and-collect option in 4,100 of its offices. Additionally,…
Related Posts
-
Poczta Polska to invest PLN 1 bn in logi...October 18, 2017
-
Poczta Polska nixes IPO plansApril 18, 2017
-
Polish Post teaming up with Allegro...November 22, 2016
-
Poczta Polska finally introduces credit ...November 2, 2016