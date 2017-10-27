Poczta Polska’s click-and-collect network sees 30% more traffic in Jan-Sep

October 27, 2017 Poland AM

The number of parcels collected from state-owned postal services operator Poczta Polska’s network of parcel collection points has increased by 30 percent between January and December, which is higher than the market growth rate, Poczta Polska stated. “Poczta Polska, aside from ‘door-to-door’ courier deliveries also offers the click-and-collect option in 4,100 of its offices. Additionally,…

This content is for Silver 6 months, Gold 1 Year and Bronze 2 weeks members only.
Log In Buy Subscription
Pin It

Related Posts