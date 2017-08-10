Poland 5th in the latest FIFA ranking

Polish men’s national football team has been placed 5th in the latest FIFA ranking. This is the team’s highest position in history. Compared to last month’s standing, Poland advanced by one spot and outranks such football powerhouses as Portugal (6th), France (10th), Spain (11th) and Italy (12th). Brazil regained the lead, overtaking Germany. Argentina remained…
Related Posts
-
Poland with two more silver medals at tr...August 8, 2017
-
Włodarczyk wins gold in London. Kopron w...August 7, 2017
-
Poland with 20 World Games medals...July 30, 2017
-
World Games open in WrocławJuly 20, 2017